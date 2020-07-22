IMG Arena expands into Latin America with Betcris deal

IMG Arena has deployed its suite of virtual sports and casino games with Latin American gaming operator Betcris.

The agreement gives Betcris’ online sportsbook and casino customers access to IMG Arena’s sports content, which will also be available at more than 100 retail venues across Central and South America.

The rollout includes virtual football and tennis games developed by Leap Gaming, as well as a range of 3D slots, 3D table games, instant sports and casino titles.

"The global gaming scene is constantly changing,” said Betcris chief executive JD Duarte. “Offering fresh, innovative content helps to ensure that gaming and sports gambling operators can stay on top of the market while continuing to enhance the customer experience with creative products.

“The agreement with IMG Arena is one more step in our plan to bring new entertainment options to our customers, hand in hand with the best providers in the industry. The response to the new games has been very positive and every day we see more of our players enjoying this new category."

IMG Arena senior vice president of commercial Max Wright said: “We are extremely excited to have launched our virtuals with Betcris, an operator that has invested significantly in bringing innovation to their players and has chosen the perfect way to boost engagement using our virtuals.

“This deal marks an important stage in the growth of our virtuals offering, securing IMG Arena a leading position in the Latin American market.”