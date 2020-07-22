This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger

IMG Arena expands into Latin America with Betcris deal

22nd July 2020 8:10 am GMT
IMG Arena Virtual Tennis

IMG Arena has deployed its suite of virtual sports and casino games with Latin American gaming operator Betcris.

The agreement gives Betcris’ online sportsbook and casino customers access to IMG Arena’s sports content, which will also be available at more than 100 retail venues across Central and South America.

The rollout includes virtual football and tennis games developed by Leap Gaming, as well as a range of 3D slots, 3D table games, instant sports and casino titles.

"The global gaming scene is constantly changing,” said Betcris chief executive JD Duarte. “Offering fresh, innovative content helps to ensure that gaming and sports gambling operators can stay on top of the market while continuing to enhance the customer experience with creative products.

“The agreement with IMG Arena is one more step in our plan to bring new entertainment options to our customers, hand in hand with the best providers in the industry. The response to the new games has been very positive and every day we see more of our players enjoying this new category."

IMG Arena senior vice president of commercial Max Wright said: “We are extremely excited to have launched our virtuals with Betcris, an operator that has invested significantly in bringing innovation to their players and has chosen the perfect way to boost engagement using our virtuals.

“This deal marks an important stage in the growth of our virtuals offering, securing IMG Arena a leading position in the Latin American market.”

Related Tags
Betcris IMG Arena Latin America Leap Gaming Virtual Sports
Related Articles

IMG Arena signs strategic partnership to grow table tennis

IMG Arena secures virtual sports deal with Spain’s Golden Park

IMG Arena teams up with Leap Gaming for first NASCAR virtual sports game

IMG Arena and ATP Tour set to launch Virtual Tennis

IMG Arena secures European volleyball streaming and data rights

PGA Tour and The Action Network team up for new GolfBet platform

FanDuel partners IMG Arena for NHL live streams

IMG Arena secures NHL streaming rights for US sportsbooks

Relax Gaming launches new Snake Arena slot

Scientific Games agrees landmark VLT supply deal with Norsk Tipping

GI Games Integrations: Greentube, Yggdrasil, Games Inc and more

IMG Arena secures Scottish football live streaming rights

GI Games Integrations: Red Tiger, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

Washington DC to recognise sports wagering licenses in certain jurisdictions

MGM Resorts names Jyoti Chopra as chief diversity and sustainability officer

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger