CDI’s BetAmerica secures market access deal to enter Michigan

New York-listed Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has partnered Michigan’s Hannahville Indian Community to launch sports betting and iGaming in the state under its BetAmerica brand.

The deal will see CDI open a retail BetAmerica sportsbook at the tribe’s Island Resort & Casino in Harris, as well as an online sportsbook and iGaming platform, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We are pleased to be able to offer sports fans throughout Michigan our innovative BetAmerica sportsbook and iGaming product,” said CDI chief operating officer Bill Mudd. “Guests of Island Resort & Casino as well as online players in Michigan will be able to access sports betting, the best in online casino games and unique promotions through BetAmerica.”

Hannahville Indian Community Tribal Chairperson for the Island Resort & Casino Kenneth Meshigaud commented: “We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with BetAmerica. The BetAmerica sportsbook will expand upon our already compelling number of entertainment options, and provides another great reason for people to come and visit us up here on Michigan's beautiful Upper Peninsula.”

The market access deal will see Michigan become the fifth state to launch a BetAmerica-branded sportsbook, following in the footsteps of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and Mississippi.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) is currently processing online gaming and sports betting licence applications from casino operators, with the state’s regulated iGaming and online sports betting market expected to launch by late 2020 or early 2021.

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CHDN) closed up 2.92 per cent at $129.47 per share in New York Wednesday.