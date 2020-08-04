This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

William Hill opens first sportsbook in Illinois

4th August 2020 1:37 pm GMT
Illinois

Sports betting operator William Hill US has opened its first retail sportsbook in Illinois at Grand Victoria Casino Elgin.

The opening marks another milestone in the long-term relationship between William Hill and Caesars Entertainment, with William Hill to roll out a mobile sports betting offering in the state subject to regulatory approval.

“Grand Victoria Casino is located just outside of Chicago – where some of the most passionate sports fans in the country live,” said David Grolman, president of retail operations for William Hill. “I’m looking forward to seeing the community come together to watch their favorite teams as we welcome back the return of our favorite professional sports.

“This will be our first sportsbook in the state of Illinois and allows us to continue to expand our relationship with Caesars Entertainment properties across the country.”

Grand Victoria Casino senior vice president and general manager Bill Gustafson added: “Partnering with the country’s leading sports betting operator allows us to offer our customers an elevated experience that features industry-leading wagering and technology. 

“The sportsbook is in a prime location that will draw sports fans in and keep them engaged as they cheer on their favorite teams.”

Shares in William Hill plc (LSE:WMH) were trading up 6.76 per cent at 116.64 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.

Caesars Entertainment Illinois Sports Betting United States William Hill William Hill US
