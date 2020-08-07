Camanbet goes online in Venezuela with BtoBet

iGaming solutions provider BtoBet has launched a new online sports betting platform for Venezuela-based operator Camanbet.

The online offering is powered by BtoBet’s Neuron 3 platform and follows an agreement between the two companies earlier this year.

“With digital growth indicators constantly on the rise in the form of greater internet penetration and mobile connectivity, we had to reflect this shift in the very way we are available to our players,” explained Camanbet’s Carlos Costa.

“Furthermore the past months characterized by the novel coronavirus pandemic has shown a greater tendency of customers to opt for e-commerce based services. It was our duty to address our players’ requirements and provide a better UX across a wider channel diversity.”

BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà commented: “Camanbet have built a respectable reputation through their retail network, and it is with pleasure to note that they have opted for the Neuron 3 platform to diversify their strategy through online channels.

“I am positive that the success story achieved on the retail level will also be reflected on the other digital channels, with Camanbet now being able to provide other verticals to their players allowing for greater interaction and engagement.”