DraftKings opens first retail sportsbook in New Hampshire

New York-listed DraftKings has teamed up with the New Hampshire Lottery to launch the state’s first retail sportsbook at The Brook casino resort.

The DraftKings Sportsbook features betting kiosks and video walls, and is located within The Brook’s “Stadium” sports entertainment space. The opening marks DraftKings’ eighth retail sportsbook launch in the US.

“With major sports resuming in recent weeks, I am extremely pleased The Brook is opening its new retail sportsbook,” said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. “This retail sportsbook represents the next evolution for the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings, which have already established New Hampshire as the go-to destination for sports betting in the Northeast.

“Along with placing bets online and with their mobile devices, sports fans now have an exciting new retail location where they can place bets on their favorite teams and experience this new way to win.”

The Brook CEO Andre Carrier commented: “We are proud to collaborate with the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings to open New Hampshire’s first retail sportsbook in a venue we know will live up to our motto: Live Free & Play.

“We built The Stadium at The Brook to be the best place to watch sports anywhere in New England. Unless you're at the game, we feel that there's no better place. Our new sportsbook will offer sports fans throughout the region a state-of-the-art, dynamic betting experience.”

DraftKings is New Hampshire’s exclusive sports betting provider and has committed to operating at least four retail sportsbook locations statewide. Last December the operator launched mobile sports betting in partnership with the lottery, collecting more than $65m in wagers since then.

“DraftKings is a customer-first company that looks at the many ways fans engage with sports,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “Our valued collaboration with The Brook and the New Hampshire Lottery will bring an immersive and entertaining in-person sports betting experience to fans in New Hampshire.”

New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charlie McIntyre added: “The New Hampshire Lottery is excited to be working with The Brook and DraftKings to open New Hampshire’s first retail sportsbook, further establishing New Hampshire as a premier sports betting destination in the northeast.

“With more than 42,000 registered NH users, mobile sports betting is already attracting a new generation of players to the New Hampshire Lottery. The addition of The Brook’s retail sportsbook will only further support our efforts to maximize revenue for education in New Hampshire.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed up 1.36 per cent at $32.04 per share in New York Tuesday.