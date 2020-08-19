SportCaller signs Scientific Games distribution deal

Free-to-play (FTP) sports game provider SportCaller is set to expand its global footprint through a new strategic partnership with Scientific Games.

The deal will see SportCaller deliver its FTP product portfolio to operators via Scientific Games’ OpenMarket platform.

“Despite some sustained success and consistent growth, you should never rest on your laurels in this industry,” said SportCaller managing director Cillian Barry. “That is why this third-party collaboration with a sportsbook provider as esteemed as Scientific Games made such strategic sense.

“Sportsbooks worldwide can now effortlessly expand their portfolio through OpenMarket, with this sports betting content aggregation platform affording easy access to the best products on the market, featuring FTP and other core iGaming verticals.

“Scientific Games remains one of the world’s leading names in digital gaming. So, we look forward to growing our global influence and seeing how our localised games perform in diverse territories which, in some cases, break new ground for us.”

Keith O'Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook, Digital for Scientific Games, said: “As the market leader in the emerging, dynamic free-to-play vertical, SportCaller was a logical choice as an OpenMarket partner. They deliver a myriad of free-to-play games for assorted operators, from traditional jackpot and attainable-prize games for retention and responsible play, right through to light-touch quizzes and casual games.

“OpenMarket has assembled a plethora of innovative key assets for sportsbook - from data to streaming, scoreboards, CRM and, of course, the free-to-play games led by SportCaller. These assets are already revenue-generating for our operators, so we’re thrilled with the early international reception from our growing global association of betting partners.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 1.26 per cent higher at $20.85 per share in New York Tuesday.