Boyd Gaming and IGT agree Nevada sports betting deal

New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier IGT has been selected as the sports betting technology partner of Boyd Gaming.

IGT will provide its PlaySports platform and self-service kiosks to Boyd Gaming’s retail sportsbooks in Nevada, together with its mobile sports app and online sports betting portal.

The company said that the long-term agreement will enable Boyd to offer improved backend system navigation, and seamlessly update app content in line with real-time data and betting trends.

“IGT and Boyd Gaming will create a dynamic omnichannel sports betting product that is sure to stand apart in Nevada, the most mature and high-volume sports betting destination in the US,” said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital senior vice president.

“IGT's PlaySports platform enables Boyd Gaming to differentiate its sports betting product in meaningful ways that position them to attract new players and grow revenue in the segment.”

The PlaySports platform also powers sports betting at Boyd Gaming-owned properties in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Indiana and Mississippi.

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYS:IGT) closed 1.83 per cent lower at $10.20 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYS:BYD) closed 0.56 per cent lower at $26.68 per share.