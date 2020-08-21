Scientific Games launches retail sportsbook for Michigan’s FireKeepers Casino

New York-listed Scientific Games has launched a new retail sportsbook in Michigan for the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi’s FireKeepers Casino.

The first stage of FireKeepers’ launch includes the deployment of Scientific Games’ OpenSports product to power the casino’s Dacey’s Sportsbook, and will be followed by digital sports betting and iGaming when newly approved iGaming regulations come into force.

The launch builds on Scientific Games’ exisitng Tribal partnerships following the successful launch of retail sports betting in New York with the Oneida Indian Nation.

“FireKeepers are one of the leading casinos in the state of Michigan and the Midwest,” said Scientific Games Digital CEO Jordan Levin. “It builds on our strategy to partner with forward-thinking tribes as regulations evolve. We were the first to partner with a tribe in New York through our agreement with Oneida and now we’re proud to launch the first tribe in Michigan with FireKeepers.

“Retail sports is live via our OpenSports solution and the state of Michigan is preparing for a digital go-live for sports and iGaming - both of which are now key parts of our agreement with FireKeepers - as early as Q4 2020. They have a wonderful team and we’re looking forward to building out their full product suite with the launch of OpenGaming once regulations permit.”

FireKeepers CEO Kathy George commented: “These are exciting times for FireKeepers Casino and launching our retail sportsbook is the realization of a major strategic objective. The team at Scientific Games have been integral to delivering this fantastic new offering for bettors in Michigan.

“We keenly await the opportunity take both our sports and our casino online with their player-centric technology and global expertise.”

