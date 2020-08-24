Nederlandse Loterij launches Scientific Games-powered online sportsbook

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has launched a new online sportsbook for Dutch National Lottery operator Nederlandse Loterij.

Nederlandse Loterij is a long-term partner of the supplier and has upgraded its sports betting offering to Scientific Games' OpenSports sports betting technology.

The integration includes the supplier's managed trading services and access to Scientific Games' full pre-match, in-play and risk management services.

“Credit to the teams across Nederlandse Loterij and our in-house development teams,” said Keith O'Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook, Digital at Scientific Games. “National and State Lotteries are increasingly looking for best-in-class, high performance technology and services. More than that, they are asking for demonstrable regulated market expertise.

“Nederlandse Loterij is a valued customer of ours and we're delighted that our sports betting technology will sit at the core of their player experiences. We anticipated the pace of regulatory change across the globe through enhanced software development and hardware deployment at scale and at speed.”

O'Loughlin said that this was a strategic decision that had become the foundation for the supplier’s accelerated digital expansion, with six new sportsbooks launched for leading brands across the world in the past 8 weeks.

“Demand has driven a total transformation in our ability to deploy world class services at a pace and quality that are second to none,” he added.

Nederlandse Loterij chief technology officer Maurice Meijer commented: “Moving onto Scientific Games' sports betting platform was important to us, as we strive to offer our customers the best experience with Nederlandse Loterij and its brands every day.

“We are very content with the smooth go-live process, due to the close cooperation of both of our teams. Since enhancing our offering, we've received strong customer feedback welcoming the new user interface. Scientific Games are an important partner for us, as we look to grow our customer base.”

In addition to sports betting, Scientific Games also provides Nederlandse Loterij with lottery instant games.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down marginally by 0.65 per cent at $19.83 per share in New York Friday.