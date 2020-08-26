LeoVegas expands Kambi sports betting partnership

Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi Group has agreed a multi-year extension to its partnership with operator LeoVegas.

The new agreement extends the relationship that began in 2016 and will see LeoVegas migrate other brands such as BetUK and 21.co.uk to the Kambi sports betting platform.

“We are proud to have agreed this partnership extension with LeoVegas, and that Kambi will now provide its sports betting services to the other popular brands in the LeoVegas group,” said Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén.

“Kambi is the partner operators can trust to provide the powerful sportsbook core and flexible technology they need to unlock their sports betting potential, and it is fantastic to have this recognised by an operator as highly regarded as LeoVegas."

LeoVegas chief product and technology officer Mattias Wedar added: “We are pleased to continue our sports betting journey with Kambi, a partnership which has brought about real success as we continue to deliver on our sports betting ambitions and becoming the King of Casino.”

Shares in Kambi Group plc (STO:KAMBI) were trading up 0.26 per cent at SEK234.40 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, while shares in LeoVegas AB (STO:LEO) were up 2.18 per cent at SEK44.10 per share.