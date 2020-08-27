BtoBet expands Nigeria presence with Booster99 deal

iGaming platform provider BtoBet has strengthened its presence in Africa through a new agreement with Nigerian operator Booster99.

Through its local certified partner STM Gaming, BtoBet will provide its online sportsbook and gaming technology to the operator, which will first go live in Nigeria before a wider rollout in other jurisdictions.

“Throughout the past years BtoBet have quickly expanded their presence across all markets, especially in Africa,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “We are thrilled to strengthen our position in Nigeria – which is considered as one of the major markets in the continent – through our new partnership with Booster99.

“I am confident that both companies’ shared passion to deliver a localised betting experience will reap excellent results on the long term.”

Booster99 CEO Renuka Gonalia commented: “BtoBet is renowned for its uncompromising technologies with strong adaptability to the local market requirements. Through this partnership we will be able to offer our players an elevated and fully customised betting experience that will put us at the forefront of the local market.

“Through BtoBet’s vast experience in the region we will be able to cement our place as one of the best online bookmakers in the country.”