This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

BtoBet expands Nigeria presence with Booster99 deal

27th August 2020 7:15 am GMT

iGaming platform provider BtoBet has strengthened its presence in Africa through a new agreement with Nigerian operator Booster99.

Through its local certified partner STM Gaming, BtoBet will provide its online sportsbook and gaming technology to the operator, which will first go live in Nigeria before a wider rollout in other jurisdictions.

“Throughout the past years BtoBet have quickly expanded their presence across all markets, especially in Africa,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “We are thrilled to strengthen our position in Nigeria – which is considered as one of the major markets in the continent – through our new partnership with Booster99.

“I am confident that both companies’ shared passion to deliver a localised betting experience will reap excellent results on the long term.”

Booster99 CEO Renuka Gonalia commented: “BtoBet is renowned for its uncompromising technologies with strong adaptability to the local market requirements. Through this partnership we will be able to offer our players an elevated and fully customised betting experience that will put us at the forefront of the local market.

“Through BtoBet’s vast experience in the region we will be able to cement our place as one of the best online bookmakers in the country.”

Related Tags
Africa Booster99 BtoBet Nigeria Sports Betting STM Gaming
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Booongo and more

Camanbet goes online in Venezuela with BtoBet

Colombia’s Megapuesta first to benefit from BtoBet’s new ecommerce strategy

GI Games Integrations: Nolimit City, Playson, Booongo and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Games, Live 5, Booming Games and more

BtoBet enters Tanzania with WinPrincess partnership

GI Games Integrations: Featuring MGA Games, Playzido and Booming Games

BtoBet enters Venezuela with Camanbet deal

African operator Allbet goes online with BtoBet

BtoBet upgrades betting platform with new retail and social media features

GI Games Integrations: Swintt, WorldMatch, Revolver Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Red Rake Gaming, Playson and more

BtoBet enters Namibia with Allbet sports betting deal

BtoBet enters Mauritius and Madagascar with Parisport

BtoBet expands African footprint with SureBet247 deal

Pragmatic Play
Evolution Gaming
Greentube
Skywind Group
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games