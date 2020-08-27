IGT unveils new in-house oddsmaking trading team for US market

New York-listed supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has expanded its PlaySports sports betting platform with the launch of its own in-house oddsmaking offering.

The new service adds to its B2B sports betting solution with a new Las Vegas-based Trading Team, established to meet demand for the US sports betting market.

IGT's Trading Team will provide around-the-clock oddsmaking with localized pricing for pre-game and in-play bets, and on-call expertise in every aspect of day-to-day sportsbook operations.

PlaySports customers will also benefit from original promotional bets, exclusive parlay and combination wagering, and player retention and acquisition strategies designed by the team's content managers.

“IGT's in-house, US-based Trading Team enhances the appeal of the entire PlaySports offering and enables us to deliver an 'all-in-one' solution for operators seeking a single sports betting service provider," said IGT PlayDigital senior vice president Enrico Drago.

“IGT PlaySports' pure B2B focus, the Trading Team's in-depth knowledge of regional and local betting preferences and trends, and the company's favorable regulatory standings in tribal and state-governed jurisdictions across the US continue to create opportunities for our customers and drive our nationwide sports betting leadership.”

IGT’s PlaySports platform has been deployed in 14 US states and at 40 gaming outlets across the country.

“The flexibility and reliability of the IGT PlaySports platform has long been one of its greatest attributes, and adding services such as those provided by our Trading Team completes the solution,” continued Drago.

“Now, retail and online sportsbooks, from the smallest to the largest, in any sports betting-legal state in the US, can confidently take advantage of a fully integrated, truly world-class trading service that is built on the leading betting technology and backed by IGT, the most trusted name in gaming.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NSQ:IGT) closed up 4.40 per cent at $11.16 per share in New York Wednesday.