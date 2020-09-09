This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Kindred Group partners Penn National for Illinois and Ohio launch

9th September 2020 8:36 am GMT
Unibet
Sportradar Webinar

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Kindred Group is expanding its presence in the United States through a market access deal with Penn National Gaming.

The ten-year agreement enables Kindred to apply for licensure in Illinois and Ohio to operate its Unibet brand through Penn National’s Argosy Casino Alton in Illinois and Hollywood Casino in Ohio.

Subject to necessary legislation and regulatory approvals, Kindred will offer online gaming and sports betting in those markets using the Pala Interactive online gaming platform and Kambi sportsbook, expanding its US presence beyond the current markets of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

“Extending our footprint in the US by establishing our brand in two key states like Illinois and Ohio is very exciting for us,” said Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

“We continue our journey in what we believe will become the largest gambling market in the world. Putting Illinois and Ohio on the list together with New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Indiana, shows our commitment to establishing Unibet in the US. Illinois is one of the largest US states and it will be the next state that we are targeting to launch.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 0.29 per cent higher at SEK63.08 per share in Stockholm early Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Illinois Kindred Group Ohio Online Gaming Penn National Gaming Sports Betting Unibet United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Relax Gaming to launch with 32Red via Microgaming integration

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

Red Tiger goes live with Kindred’s 32Red brand

Leeds United signs record shirt sponsorship deal with SBOTOP

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand approved to launch in Indiana

Tight cost control sees Kindred Group double profit in Q2

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City and more

Kindred Group expects second quarter revenue to climb to £235m

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, SpinPlay, Gaming1 and more

Fast Track to deploy CRM solution for 32Red

Maria Casino ad banned by Swedish regulator for unsubstantiated claims

IBIA signs cooperation deal with Dutch iGaming association SSV

AGS rolls out content with Kindred Group’s Unibet brand in New Jersey

Playtech well placed as TradeTech boosts first quarter earnings

Sportradar Webinar
Pragmatic Play
Every Matrix
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic