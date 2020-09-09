Kindred Group partners Penn National for Illinois and Ohio launch

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Kindred Group is expanding its presence in the United States through a market access deal with Penn National Gaming.

The ten-year agreement enables Kindred to apply for licensure in Illinois and Ohio to operate its Unibet brand through Penn National’s Argosy Casino Alton in Illinois and Hollywood Casino in Ohio.

Subject to necessary legislation and regulatory approvals, Kindred will offer online gaming and sports betting in those markets using the Pala Interactive online gaming platform and Kambi sportsbook, expanding its US presence beyond the current markets of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

“Extending our footprint in the US by establishing our brand in two key states like Illinois and Ohio is very exciting for us,” said Manuel Stan, SVP Kindred US.

“We continue our journey in what we believe will become the largest gambling market in the world. Putting Illinois and Ohio on the list together with New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Indiana, shows our commitment to establishing Unibet in the US. Illinois is one of the largest US states and it will be the next state that we are targeting to launch.”

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 0.29 per cent higher at SEK63.08 per share in Stockholm early Wednesday morning.