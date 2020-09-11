This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Tipico expands Sportradar partnership to US sports betting market

11th September 2020 8:26 am GMT
Tipico

Sportradar has expanded its relationship with sports betting operator Tipico to the United States, where it will provide the company with access to official league data across all of the major US professional sports leagues.

The two companies have worked together since 2014 in the European betting market, with the partnership now extended to the United States ahead of the launch of Tipico’s first online sports betting offering in the market, which will soon launch in New Jersey.

“Tipico has been an excellent, longstanding partner of Sportradar, and we look forward to working with them as they enter the US sports betting market,” said Neale Deeley, vice president of US sales and gaming at Sportradar. “Having access to our official league data across the major US sports leagues will allow Tipico to offer an authentic and engaging experience to their customers.”

In addition to official league data, Sportradar will also provide pre-match and live betting services and content solutions to enable Tipico to deliver a robust betting experience for consumers.

“We’re excited to have Sportradar data in place to provide our US bookmakers a great foundation to accurately price a wide variety of global sports markets,” said Brandon Friedman, regional sportsbook manager US at Tipico. “These fast and reliable feeds will allow Tipico to offer aggressive odds though our premium sports betting experience to players in New Jersey and beyond.”

