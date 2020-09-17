BetConstruct takes Barrière online in France with new sportsbook

iGaming technology provider BetConstruct has launched a new online sports betting platform for French land-based casino operator Barrière Group.

BetConstruct is powering the operator’s new BarrièreBet sports betting platform, which will be further expanded with horse race betting and online poker in the near future.

Barrièrebet went live this week under BetConstruct’s sportsbook licence, marking Barrière’s return to the French iGaming market, having previously operated an online poker site through a partnership with FDJ and Caesars Interactive. It exited the market in September 2013, citing difficulties surrounding the French online poker market at the time.

“The online gaming market is a new axis of development which will allow the group to consolidate its positions and promote its brands, as well as increase our brand awareness toward our new players and retain our land-based casino customers,” said Barrière Group chairman and CEO Dominique Desseigne

BetConstruct founder and CEO Vigen Badalyan commented: “With a remarkable journey that began back in 1912, Barrière has gone through many eras of growth and transformation to establish itself as one of the market leaders in French casinos.

“Now they seek to leverage the strength of their brand and their expertise to make the transition to online and we are happy to partner with them as they look to realize their online ambitions. We wish Barrière hundreds of years of success and growth in the online world.”