Sportradar signs sports integrity deal for 2020 IPL season

Sportradar has signed a deal to provide its sports integrity services for the 2020 Indian Premier League.

The agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will see Sportradar Integrity Services support the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit in monitoring and safeguarding the integrity of matches during the 2020 IPL cricket tournament, which began over the weekend and is taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

All matches from the 2020 IPL will be monitored by Sportradar to detect betting irregularities, with the supplier also providing a risk assessment to the BCCI, driven by intelligence and data-driven insights.

The BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership.

“It is an honour to partner with the BCCI for the 2020 IPL season,” said Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich. “As the global leader in sporting integrity, we hope to provide our expertise and help protect the tournament against integrity related issues.

“We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity programme.”