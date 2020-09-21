This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Sportradar signs sports integrity deal for 2020 IPL season

21st September 2020 9:16 am GMT
Sportradar

Sportradar has signed a deal to provide its sports integrity services for the 2020 Indian Premier League.

The agreement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will see Sportradar Integrity Services support the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit in monitoring and safeguarding the integrity of matches during the 2020 IPL cricket tournament, which began over the weekend and is taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

All matches from the 2020 IPL will be monitored by Sportradar to detect betting irregularities, with the supplier also providing a risk assessment to the BCCI, driven by intelligence and data-driven insights.

The BCCI will be able to call upon Sportradar’s Intelligence and Investigation Services during the term of the partnership.

“It is an honour to partner with the BCCI for the 2020 IPL season,” said Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich. “As the global leader in sporting integrity, we hope to provide our expertise and help protect the tournament against integrity related issues.

“We know that the BCCI takes integrity seriously, and we look forward to working alongside them throughout the tournament and providing our support to their integrity programme.”

Related Tags
Cricket Indian Premier League Sportradar Sports Integrity
Related Articles

Tipico expands Sportradar partnership to US sports betting market

Sportradar strengthens leadership with appointment of tech veteran Chuck Robel

Sports betting: Lessons learned from the pandemic

Sports betting: Lessons learned from the pandemic

Washington DC gaming regulator awards new licenses

Sportradar secures new rights deal with Badminton Europe

Tabcorp secures exclusive MLB betting partnership in Australia

Intralot rolls out new esports betting game for Maltco Lotteries

Sportradar names Alex Gersh as new finance chief

Sportradar nets long-term data partnership with European handball

Penn National Gaming partners Sportradar for official NFL data

Sportradar and Roar Digital extend US partnership for BetMGM brand

Intralot rolls out new CMS platform for Taiwan Sports Lottery

FanDuel extends Sportradar partnership to include NFL data

Sportradar adds Euro 2020 to Simulated Reality product range

Pragmatic Play
Pragmatic Play
Every Matrix
Skywind
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic