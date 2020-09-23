Inspired Entertainment rolls out virtual sports on GVC platform

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has rolled outs its virtual sports portfolio with ten of GVC’s brands, including bwin, Sportingbet and partypoker.

Inspired’s virtual sports have been integrated with GVC’s proprietary sportsbook platform and initially provide six channels, including virtual football, the new V-Play NFLA Legends Football game, and V-Play Basketball.

“We have had a long and beneficial relationship with GVC and we are looking forward to expanding it,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. “GVC has some of Europe’s leading online gaming brands, including bwin, which is synonymous with online sports betting, and we are thrilled to add these brands to our portfolio of virtual sports customer.”

GVC sports product director Raja B-Sheikh said: “We are delighted to offer Inspired’s high-performing virtual sports across our vast array of sports brands on the GVC platform. In these challenging times and given the significant impact on the global sporting calendar during the last four months; virtual sports content has demonstrated its potency and has an exciting future role to play in sportsbook.

“Inspired’s Virtuals give us ultra-realistic, fast-paced action with a multitude of bet types to complement our existing offering. We look forward to working closely with the Inspired team to continue progressing the product across our online channels.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading up 2.18 per cent at 871.38 pence per share in London Wednesday morning, while shares in Inspired Entertainment plc (NSQ:INSE) closed down 5.36 per cent at $3.18 in New York Tuesday.