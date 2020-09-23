Carousel Group launches SportsBetting.com in Colorado

Madrid-based gaming operator Carousel Group has gone live with its flagship SportsBetting.com brand in the United States for the first time with its launch in Colorado.

The operator has rolled out its SportsBetting.com brand in the recently regulated market through a partnership with Johnny Nolon’s Casino after securing license approval from the Colorado Division of Gaming.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil SportsBetting.com to the United States, it feels like Christmas in September," said Carousel Group CEO Daniel Graetzer. “This project is the culmination of years of planning and hard work, and finally we get to see our product live in the booming Colorado market.

“We are obsessed with user experience and developing great end-user products, so we will be unleashing some incredible features over the coming months. There's an insatiable appetite for sports betting in Colorado, and we couldn't be more pleased that our maiden voyage to the US will be aboard the Centennial ship.”

SportsBetting.com's online sportsbook will be accompanied by a mobile app, which is still in development and expected to be made available in the coming weeks.