Gaming Intelligence
Scientific Games secures Flutter Entertainment sports betting extension

29th September 2020 9:51 am GMT
Flutter Entertainment

New York-listed Scientific Games has renewed its long-term sports betting supply deal with London-listed operator Flutter Entertainment.

The new five-year deal will see Scientific Games continue to provide its OpenSports technology to the operators' portfolio of global brands, which include FanDuel, Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Betting and Gaming, and Sportsbet.

The renewal comes on the back of FanDuel selecting Scientific Games to power its sportsbook offering across all current and future regulated markets in the US. It also marks the 20th anniversary of their partnership, with Flutter and Scientific Games first working together in 2000 with Paddy Power. 

“We're very pleased to renew our partnership with Scientific Games,” said Rik Barker, chief investment officer for Flutter Entertainment UK & Ireland. “Whilst we take great pride in our proprietary technology and product development capabilities, Scientific Games' OpenSports technology has been a key part of our sports betting platforms for many years.

“The reliability and scalability of their technology provides us with a robust platform to deliver on our strategic goals. As we enter a new era of sports betting, we're looking forward to working with their world-class teams and technology to capitalize on the opportunities across our sector.”

Scientific Games group CEO of Digital Jordan Levin commented: “Flutter operates some of the world's most innovative, diverse and distinctive sports betting and gaming brands. Over the last two decades, we've worked together through major shifts in technology, player expectations and the ramping up of US sports betting where we partner with FanDuel.

“We share a common ambition to take podium positions in key regulated markets through responsible, engaging and safe player experiences.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 3.59 per cent at $36.69 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading at 12,420.00 pence in London earlier Tuesday.

Related Tags
Flutter Entertainment OpenSports Scientific Games SG Digital Sports Betting
