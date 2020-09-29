Betsson chooses Scientific Games to power US sports trading

Stockholm-listed operator Betsson has selected Scientific Games to improve its sports trading capabilities in the US and other markets.

The multi-year deal will see Scientific Games provide the entire Betsson brand portfolio and B2B network with the Don Best Sports’ U.S. sports proprietary pricing service.

The agreement further underpins Betsson’s entry into the U.S. online sports betting market. Betsson plans to launch a proprietary sportsbook with its partner Dostal Alley Casino in the first part of 2021, pending regulatory approval.

“As part of our expansion into the US market, we understand the importance of sharpening our trading functions across all US sports and that’s why we’ve partnered with Scientific Games for its OpenTrade product,” said Betsson CEO Jesper Svensson.

“Don Best has a rock-solid reputation for their real-time betting data and pricing covering North American sporting events. Working with Scientific Games, we’re in a really strong position to penetrate the US market and provide a world-class sports betting experience to players.”

Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook, Digital at Scientific Games, commented: “Betsson Group has strong ambitions within the US sports betting market and we’re excited to be supporting their efforts with the launch of OpenTrade.

“Our Don Best sports proprietary pricing service will boost their teams with unrivalled trading capabilities to ensure they’re delivering quality and accurate odds both before and during all US sports. Betsson joins a long list of leading operators that utilize OpenTrade, which is proven to bring the most comprehensive and cutting-edge trading services to market-leading brands.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSW:SGMS) closed up 3.59 per cent at $36.69 per share in New York Monday, hitting a new 52-week high of $37.58 during trading.