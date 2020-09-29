This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Betsson chooses Scientific Games to power US sports trading

29th September 2020 10:07 am GMT
Betsson

Stockholm-listed operator Betsson has selected Scientific Games to improve its sports trading capabilities in the US and other markets.

The multi-year deal will see Scientific Games provide the entire Betsson brand portfolio and B2B network with the Don Best Sports’ U.S. sports proprietary pricing service.

The agreement further underpins Betsson’s entry into the U.S. online sports betting market. Betsson plans to launch a proprietary sportsbook with its partner Dostal Alley Casino in the first part of 2021, pending regulatory approval.

“As part of our expansion into the US market, we understand the importance of sharpening our trading functions across all US sports and that’s why we’ve partnered with Scientific Games for its OpenTrade product,” said Betsson CEO Jesper Svensson.

“Don Best has a rock-solid reputation for their real-time betting data and pricing covering North American sporting events. Working with Scientific Games, we’re in a really strong position to penetrate the US market and provide a world-class sports betting experience to players.”

Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook, Digital at Scientific Games, commented: “Betsson Group has strong ambitions within the US sports betting market and we’re excited to be supporting their efforts with the launch of OpenTrade.

“Our Don Best sports proprietary pricing service will boost their teams with unrivalled trading capabilities to ensure they’re delivering quality and accurate odds both before and during all US sports. Betsson joins a long list of leading operators that utilize OpenTrade, which is proven to bring the most comprehensive and cutting-edge trading services to market-leading brands.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSW:SGMS) closed up 3.59 per cent at $36.69 per share in New York Monday, hitting a new 52-week high of $37.58 during trading.

Related Tags
Betsson Colorado Scientific Games Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

iSoftBet makes further senior management hires

GVC joins as founding member of All-In Diversity Project

Betgenius adds live streaming to Betsson sportsbook deal

1X2 Network debuts Branded Megaways slot in Italy with StarCasino

Lottoland rolls out Gambless responsible gambling tool in UK

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

NetEnt debuts live casino in Lithuania with Betsafe

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Booongo and more

Gaming Innovation Group posts Q2 revenue growth of 47%

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Habanero, Everi and more

Betsson launches new SuperCasino brand in Estonia

Red Tiger debuts slots in Estonia with Betsson’s Betsafe

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Playzido, Wazdan and more

Betsson confirms acquisition of 70% stake in Colombia’s Colbet

Online casino drives record second quarter for Betsson

Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games