PointsBet opens first of four retail sportsbooks in Illinois

US sports betting operator PointsBet has launched the first of four retail sportsbooks in Illinois in partnership with Hawthorne Race Course.

The new sportsbook at Hawthorne is the first of four Chicagoland locations that the companies will open as Illinois partners, and is a precursor to a PointsBet Sportsbook that will be a part of Hawthorne's historic $400m casino development, scheduled to open in late 2021.

“The next year is going to be action-packed for Hawthorne as we prepare to redevelop the race track into a fully operational casino and premier gaming entertainment destination,” said Hawthorne Race Course president and CEO Tim Carey. “And that action starts now with the opening of our new PointsBet Sportsbook.

“We partnered with PointsBet because they have the best technology and are truly innovative, but also because they put customer service at the forefront, which is critical to our long-term success particularly for the on-site experience.”

The PointsBet Sportsbook at Hawthorne features a "bet-and-go" lobby with six self-service kiosks, as well as a modular "watch-and-wager" sportsbook with ample space for social distancing.

The ceremonial first wagers were placed by Jeff Walik, Mayor of the Village of Stickney where Hawthorne is located, and Illinois State Representative Bobby Rita, who was the chief architect of the gaming expansion bill that legalized Illinois sports betting and permitted casino-style gaming at race tracks.

“PointsBet has been successful in making a name for itself by offering a personalized mobile sports betting experience with unrivaled speed and ease of use, as well as the most bet types across every game,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. “At the heart of that effort is our passion for live sports and entertainment, and our desire to always put the bettor first.

“While most stadiums across the country are currently closed to fans, our sportsbook is a place for sports lovers to engage together and share that game day excitement in a safe and responsible manner. We, together with our partner Hawthorne Race Course, are thrilled to provide the Illinois consumer with exactly what they've been craving.”

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed up 1.23 per cent at AUD$10.69 per share in Sydney Thursday.