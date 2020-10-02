This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

LigaPro names Stats Perform as exclusive data and integrity partner

2nd October 2020 10:41 am GMT
LigaPro Ecuador

Sports data and technology supplier Stats Perform has been appointed as the exclusive official data provider and integrity partner of Ecuador’s LigaPro.

Liga Profesional de Fútbol del Ecuador (LigaPro) represents the top two tiers of professional football in Ecuador, Serie A and Serie B.

The league will exclusively use Stat Perform’s Opta and RunningBall data brands to deliver official data and detailed player performance stats to licensed betting operators, broadcasters and publishers, and fantasy sports providers, while Stats Perform’s Integrity Unit will help to help protect the integrity of LigaPro.

This will include monitoring of global betting markets, an extensive integrity intelligence programme, and the company’s performance integrity analysis service.

“We are excited to be working with Stats Perform. Not only will they help us improve on-field performances through deep and accurate data, they will support us in preventing match manipulation and betting fraud,” said LigaPro president Miguel Ángel Loor. “Stats Perform’s pedigree for collecting deep, accurate and fast data and unrivalled distribution network will help us engage fans globally and grow the sport we love.”

Related Tags
Ecuador Football Sports Data Sports Integrity Stats Perform
Related Videos
Related Articles

Stats Perform extends Matchroom live betting streaming rights deal

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

Stats Perform seals data and streaming deal with Australian basketball

Stats Perform secures Cricket South Africa data partnership

DraftKings extends Stats Perform data deal for fantasy sports

Stats Perform secures official betting data rights to United Soccer League

Stats Perform partners Football DataCo for player data rights

Stats Perform extends CONMEBOL data rights to sportsbooks

IBIA speaks out in favour of global sports data standards

Stats Perform leads call for regulation of data suppliers

Stats Perform appoints new chief product and marketing officer

Stats Perform adds eSports and darts to betting streaming service

Sports data providers secure rights to 16 European football leagues

Stats Perform appoints Elizabeth Cutri as general counsel

Sportradar signs sports data partnership with Action Network

Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games