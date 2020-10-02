LigaPro names Stats Perform as exclusive data and integrity partner

Sports data and technology supplier Stats Perform has been appointed as the exclusive official data provider and integrity partner of Ecuador’s LigaPro.

Liga Profesional de Fútbol del Ecuador (LigaPro) represents the top two tiers of professional football in Ecuador, Serie A and Serie B.

The league will exclusively use Stat Perform’s Opta and RunningBall data brands to deliver official data and detailed player performance stats to licensed betting operators, broadcasters and publishers, and fantasy sports providers, while Stats Perform’s Integrity Unit will help to help protect the integrity of LigaPro.

This will include monitoring of global betting markets, an extensive integrity intelligence programme, and the company’s performance integrity analysis service.

“We are excited to be working with Stats Perform. Not only will they help us improve on-field performances through deep and accurate data, they will support us in preventing match manipulation and betting fraud,” said LigaPro president Miguel Ángel Loor. “Stats Perform’s pedigree for collecting deep, accurate and fast data and unrivalled distribution network will help us engage fans globally and grow the sport we love.”