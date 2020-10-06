Highlight Games to launch virtual sports in the Philippines

London-based virtual sports supplier Highlight Games is entering the Philippines gaming market through an agreement with Kirschner Games International and Bromhead Holdings Inc.

Th agreement will see Bromhead supply Highlight Games’ portfolio of products to Kirschner Games International (KGI) for deployment in all of its PAGCOR-authorised outlets, including popular titles such as NBA Last 60 and Italian, English, and Turkish football variants of its flagship SOCCERBET product.

The products will be rolled out to over 350 KGI retail venues in the Philippines, with mobile remote play environments to follow.

“Highlight Games is delighted to be introducing an entirely new range of technology-based sports products to the Philippines,” said Nick Gardiner, co-CEO of Highlight Games. “Basketball is hugely popular in this territory, and we are confident that NBA Last 60 will deliver a unique betting experience unlike any other currently available in this market. We look forward to working with Bromhead Holdings and Kirschner Games to deliver our compelling portfolio of content to mainland retail venues and remote play channels.”

Mae Javaluyas, COO of Bromhead Holdings, added: “It is exciting to be introducing these technology based sports into the Philippines, especially the stand-out NBA recognized and branded Last 60 game which will offer basketball fans the opportunity to bet on their favourite sport in a completely new and innovative way. Highlight Games has created a product range which is different to any other in the virtual sports space and we have no doubt that players will be captivated by the product, as they have already proven to be in Europe.”