This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

Highlight Games to launch virtual sports in the Philippines

6th October 2020 10:04 am GMT
Highlight Games

London-based virtual sports supplier Highlight Games is entering the Philippines gaming market through an agreement with Kirschner Games International and Bromhead Holdings Inc.

Th agreement will see Bromhead supply Highlight Games’ portfolio of products to Kirschner Games International (KGI) for deployment in all of its PAGCOR-authorised outlets, including popular titles such as NBA Last 60 and Italian, English, and Turkish football variants of its flagship SOCCERBET product.

The products will be rolled out to over 350 KGI retail venues in the Philippines, with mobile remote play environments to follow.

“Highlight Games is delighted to be introducing an entirely new range of technology-based sports products to the Philippines,” said Nick Gardiner, co-CEO of Highlight Games. “Basketball is hugely popular in this territory, and we are confident that NBA Last 60 will deliver a unique betting experience unlike any other currently available in this market.  We look forward to working with Bromhead Holdings and Kirschner Games to deliver our compelling portfolio of content to mainland retail venues and remote play channels.”

Mae Javaluyas, COO of Bromhead Holdings, added: “It is exciting to be introducing these technology based sports into the Philippines, especially the stand-out NBA recognized and branded Last 60 game which will offer basketball fans the opportunity to bet on their favourite sport in a completely new and innovative way.  Highlight Games has created a product range which is different to any other in the virtual sports space and we have no doubt that players will be captivated by the product, as they have already proven to be in Europe.”

Related Tags
Highlight Games PAGCOR Philippines Sports Betting Virtual Sports
Related Videos
Related Articles

Data in motion – Consumer analytics guiding the new norm

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Live 5, 1X2 Network and more

DraftKings signs up as PGA Tour’s first official betting operator

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Realistic Games, Booongo and more

Data shows fall in UK gambling participation during lockdown

GI Games Round-up: Evolution Gaming, Live 5, Spearhead and more

UK Lords report calls for overhaul of gambling regulations

GI Games Integrations: Relax Games, Live 5, Booming Games and more

GI Games Integrations: WorldMatch, Golden Race and more

Maria Casino ad banned by Swedish regulator for unsubstantiated claims

GI Games Round-up: Scientific Games, Playtech, High 5 Games and more

Revitalising Bingo

Sweden-licensed operators blast amended COVID-19 gambling regulations

IBIA speaks out in favour of global sports data standards

Stats Perform leads call for regulation of data suppliers

EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Skywind
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games