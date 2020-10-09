Intralot set to expand US betting markets with Simplebet

Athens-listed lottery and gaming supplier Intralot plans to offer new in-play betting micro-markets on major US sports in partnership with sports betting technology supplier Simplebet.

Intralot will integrate Simplebet’s technology with its Orion sports betting platform to offer millions of new betting opportunities on US sports leagues such as the NFL, MLB, and NBA, with the new markets slated for launch ahead of the next NBA season.

“The continuous enrichment of player experience and the enablement of state organizations in contributing to good causes are key elements of our purpose as a company. We do that organically and through partnerships with innovative companies,” said Intralot Group CEO, Dr. Chris Dimitriadis. “We are looking forward to working with Simplebet and diversifying our portfolio further.”

Chris Bevilacqua, co-founder and CEO of Simplebet, commented: “As we continue to partner with leading operators and suppliers across the sports betting industry, Intralot is a natural fit for us to not only showcase our product and proprietary technology this NFL season, but to also provide a best in class experience for fans, both in the US and globally.

“As first to market with a truly scalable enterprise solution for Micro-Markets, we’re looking forward to our launch with Intralot and providing fans with new ways to bet on and engage with sports.”

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) were unchanged at €0.123 per share in Athens early Friday morning.