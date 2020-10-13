This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Tipico partners Century Casinos to enter Colorado sports betting market

13th October 2020 10:02 am GMT
Tipico

German sports betting operator Tipico has agreed a market access deal with Century Casinos to launch in Colorado’s regulated market.

The 10-year agreement will see Tipico pay a one-time market access fee to Century Casinos together with an ongoing share of net gaming revenue, subject to a minimum annual revenue guarantee.

The partnership with Century Casinos expands Tipico presence in the United States, where the company is set to go live with online sports betting and casino gaming in the regulated New Jersey market in partnership with Ocean Casino and Resort.

Century Casinos has previously agreed Colorado market access deals with Circa Sports and bet365, with the Tipico partnership rounding out its list of partners in the state, where each master licensee is allowed three online partners.

“Tipico is thrilled to partner with Century Casinos, a highly respected name in North American casino entertainment, to bring our fully mobile sports betting experience to Colorado and introduce sports fans throughout the state to our brand and proprietary technology,” said Adrian Vella, managing director, US at Tipico.

Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, co-chief executives of Century Casinos, commented: “We are very excited to be partnering with Tipico Sportsbook, one of the top sports betting companies in the world, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.

“The Colorado Division of Gaming has done an excellent job launching Sports Betting and we believe Colorado will be an ideal market for Tipico as they continue their expansion and growth in the United States.”

Related Tags
Colorado Sports Betting Tipico United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Germany approves 15 sports betting operators with 31 applications pending

Income Access to power new affiliate program for Tipico US

Tipico expands Sportradar partnership to US sports betting market

Ten years of the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50: where are they now?

NetEnt agrees New Jersey casino supply deal with Tipico

Scientific Games to power Tipico’s new online casino in New Jersey

Has Germany finally cracked the gambling regulation conundrum?

German sports betting market grows 21% in 2019

Bettorlogic agrees retail supply deal with Tipico

DAZN to launch media placements on sports streaming service

EveryMatrix appoints new chief technology officer

A question of sporting integrity

Feature: A question of sporting integrity

Tipico continues sponsorship of Austrian Bundesliga

EveryMatrix approved to roll out Greentube content to Malta-based partners

Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic