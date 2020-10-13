Tipico partners Century Casinos to enter Colorado sports betting market

German sports betting operator Tipico has agreed a market access deal with Century Casinos to launch in Colorado’s regulated market.

The 10-year agreement will see Tipico pay a one-time market access fee to Century Casinos together with an ongoing share of net gaming revenue, subject to a minimum annual revenue guarantee.

The partnership with Century Casinos expands Tipico presence in the United States, where the company is set to go live with online sports betting and casino gaming in the regulated New Jersey market in partnership with Ocean Casino and Resort.

Century Casinos has previously agreed Colorado market access deals with Circa Sports and bet365, with the Tipico partnership rounding out its list of partners in the state, where each master licensee is allowed three online partners.

“Tipico is thrilled to partner with Century Casinos, a highly respected name in North American casino entertainment, to bring our fully mobile sports betting experience to Colorado and introduce sports fans throughout the state to our brand and proprietary technology,” said Adrian Vella, managing director, US at Tipico.

Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, co-chief executives of Century Casinos, commented: “We are very excited to be partnering with Tipico Sportsbook, one of the top sports betting companies in the world, and we look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.

“The Colorado Division of Gaming has done an excellent job launching Sports Betting and we believe Colorado will be an ideal market for Tipico as they continue their expansion and growth in the United States.”