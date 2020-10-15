This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

IMG Arena seals live streaming deal in Turkey with Misli.com

15th October 2020 9:11 am GMT

Sports betting service and content hub IMG Arena has entered into a partnership to provide its live streaming services to licensed Turkish sports betting operator Misli.com.

The deal allows Misli’s customers to stream events from IMG Arena’s portfolio of live sport when placing a bet, including a range of football, basketball and other sports.

“We are delighted to partner with Misli.com, one of Turkey’s leading and longest-established sports betting licensees,” said IMG Arena commercial director Andrew Corser. “The deal allows Turkish players to safely and significantly improve their betting experience by increasing access to engaging, official content and watching more of the sports live that they are betting on.”

Misli is one of a limited number of regulated online sports betting operators in Turkey, having been licensed by Turkish national lottery operator Spor Toto Teşkilat Başkanlığı.

“Integrating live streaming services from IMG Arena will help take our online sports betting offering to the next level,” said Misli.com CEO Burak Simsek. “IMG Arena has a world-class portfolio of sporting rights and their properties are proven to drive the acquisition and retention of customers.”

