Sportradar delivers risk management solution for 888sport’s tennis offering

London-listed sports betting operator 888sport has enhanced its tennis offering through a new partnership with Sportradar.

The deal will see 888sport utilise Sportradar’s data and risk management solution, Managed Trading Services (MTS) Return Guarantee, which will be gradually rolled out across 888’s international markets.

“We are excited that this partnership with Sportradar will enhance our tennis offering for fans around the world,” said 888 Holdings senior vice president and head of B2C Guy Cohen. “We are committed to providing continuous improvements for all our players and look forward to a gradual rollout across our international markets.”

Sportradar business development manager for MTS, Nick Soye, commented: “888sport are an innovative, forward thinking brand, with strong aspirations for exponential global growth. It goes without saying that we are truly excited by the prospect of delivering our MTS for tennis with such an established operator in the sports betting market.

“We’re confident our bespoke risk management solution will play an important role in the overall growth of the 888sport brand.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading down 1.11 per cent at 267.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, less than 3 per cent off their 52-week high of 273.50 pence per share set on Monday (Oct. 19).