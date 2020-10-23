Bild confirms German sports betting plan

Leading German tabloid newspaper Bild has partnered with Gibraltar-based online gaming operator BetVictor to launch a new sports betting offering.

The BildBet online sports betting platform is expected to go live in December under the German sports betting licence awarded to BetVictor subsidiary BV (Germany) on 10 October, one of 15 licenses issued to date.

Axel Springer-owned Bild is Germany’s leading daily newspaper with a reported daily reach of approximately eight million readers and 67 per cent male readership.

BetVictor chief executive Andreas Meinrad said he is “extremely excited about teaming up with Bild to enter the newly regulated German sports betting market. I could have not envisioned a better partner nor a better team to work with to get this done”.