South Africa’s Peermont enters sports betting market with DraftKings

South African land-based casino operator Peermont Hotels, Gaming and Resorts has partnered DraftKings to launch a new online sports betting platform.

Powered by DraftKings’ B2B sports betting technology, PalaceBet.co.za features a range of product features including Your Bet and Pulse Betting, while data integrations with Betgenius and IMG Arena allow Peermont’s customers to bet on a range of sports including basketball, cricket, football, tennis and rugby.

“This collaboration brings together two organizations committed to providing South Africa’s sports fans with the most dynamic and innovative sports betting experience,” said DraftKings chief international officer Shay Berka. “We are delighted that DraftKings’ B2B technology is powering Peermont’s entry into sports betting, through which they can provide their customers with extensive markets, live betting opportunities, competitive pricing and localised payment options.”

Peermont CEO Nigel Atherton commented: “Peermont has always been at the forefront of the latest trends and technology, therefore it made sense to partner with DraftKings as a leader in sports betting software.

“Together we’ll be able to offer a product that lives up to our high standards, and that provides a superior betting experience.”

PalaceBet general manager Iain Gutteridge added: “It was a no-brainer to partner with DraftKings. The way we’re looking to grow and to compete on an international scale, we knew that DraftKings could offer the software solution so that we could not only offer variety, but quality to our clients.”

