Gaming Intelligence
Inspired rolls out Virtual Basketball game in Greece with OPAP

26th October 2020 8:21 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has launched its Virtual Basketball game across OPAP’s retail estate in Greece.

V-Play Basketball, which includes Euro League and Greek League Basketball, is the third channel in Inspired's Virtuals portfolio to go live across OPAP’s 3,700 betting shops, alongside V-Play Soccer 3.0 and Matchday.

“We are excited to add another channel within OPAP’s betting shops in Greece,” said Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce. “Our Virtual Basketball first launched in 2019 and we have seen incredible results with both immediate adoption and incremental revenue upon launch. 

“It has been one of our highest-performing products in terms of amount wagered and we expect similar success with OPAP, which has been a great partner and done a terrific job launching new Virtuals into the marketplace.”

OPAP acting CEO Jan Karas commented: “Basketball is very popular in Greece, and we knew it would be an ideal addition to our Virtual Sports offerings.

“Inspired has gone above and beyond by customizing this product specifically for our customers, introducing the only Virtual Greek Basketball League. We put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we are pleased to bring them this exclusive offering.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NSQ:INSE) closed down 2.04 per cent at $4.33 per share in New York Friday, while shares in OPAP SA (ATH:OPAP) were trading down 0.93 per cent at €8.03 per share in Athens Monday morning.

