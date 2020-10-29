Genius Sports secures Drone Racing League betting data partnership

Sports data provider Genius Sports Group has agreed a deal to develop a new live betting product for the Drone Racing League (DRL).

The multi-year partnership will see Genius Sports leverage DRL’s official data to build a live betting product across live and virtual drone races to be sold to legal sportsbooks in regulated territories around the world.

The agreement kicks off as the 2020 DRL Allianz World Championship Season airs on NBC, NBCSN, Twitter and Facebook Watch, featuring the top drone pilots in the world facing off on the DRL SIM, a drone racing video game available on Xbox and Steam.

“Fans all over the world love the Drone Racing League - and now, through our incredible new partnership with Genius Sports, they’ll soon get to bet on it too,” said DRL president Rachel Jacobson. “With our minute-long races packed with stats around speed, crashes, and competition, professional drone racing is on the fast track to be the best sport to bet on.”

Genius Sports Group CEO Mark Locke added: “The Drone Racing League is all about delivering real-time, data-driven content to highly engaged fans worldwide.

“Their core aims align closely with our own, making this the ideal partnership to unleash DRL’s fantastic product with our global network of sportsbooks and their customers.”