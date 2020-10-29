EveryMatrix enhances sportsbook platform with Algosport’s Bet Builder

iGaming platform provider EveryMatrix has further expanded its sports betting platform with the integration of Algosport’s BetBuilder product.

EveryMatrix’s operator partners will now be able to offer their sports betting customers same game multiples across a variety of sports, both pre-game and in-play. UK-based Algosport has also developed a new betting solution to be used for popular esports games such as FIFA.

“Algosport are a great partner for EveryMatrix as they share our values of providing innovative products to clients across the globe,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “We look forward to working together to offer our growing list of sportsbetting clients unique and engaging services.”

Algosport CEO Leigh Herdman commented: “We are really pleased to see our products now live with EveryMatrix clients. Currently we have released our popular soccer and basketball versions, but we are excited to work with the EveryMatrix team to add more sports and features over the coming months.

“The Covid pandemic obviously posed challenges as live sport was largely cancelled. EveryMatrix saw a huge upsurge in the popularity of betting on sports-related esports and we were really proud to be able to update our proprietary algorithms to enable them to offer same game multiples betting options on FIFA, all within a few weeks.”