Gaming Intelligence
BetMGM set for mobile sports betting app debut in Tennessee

30th October 2020 8:34 am GMT
BetMGM

Leading US sports betting operator BetMGM will debut its new mobile sports betting app in Tennessee this weekend.

The new mobile app will go live on Sunday (1 November) and will be promoted through the operator’s recent partnership with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee marks the 7th state where BetMGM’s sports betting app is available, joining Colorado, Indiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia.

“We’ve been eagerly working with regulators in Tennessee to make this momentous launch a possibility and look forward to introducing the state’s passionate fan bases to the excitement of betting on sports with BetMGM,” said BetMGM chief executive Adam Greenblatt.

“Our relationship with MGM Resorts enables BetMGM users in the Volunteer State to earn rewards, from hotel suites to dinners at award-winning restaurants, all while engaging in the excitement of our cutting-edge sports betting experience.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading 0.47 per cent lower at 969.20 pence per share in London Friday morning, while shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed 5.92 per cent higher at $21.29 per share in New York Thursday.

