Gaming Intelligence
FanDuel and Twin River to launch retail sportsbook at Bally’s Atlantic City

30th October 2020 8:52 am GMT
FanDuel sportsbook

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has partnered Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH) to launch a new retail sportsbook at Bally's Atlantic City Hotel & Casino in New Jersey.

A temporary FanDuel Sportsbook is expected to open before the end of the year, with a permanent location scheduled to open next Spring, pending licensing and regulatory approvals from the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, and the completion of Twin River's acquisition of Bally's from Caesars Entertainment.

“We currently already have a FanDuel Sportsbook app and online experience in Colorado at another TRWH property,” said Twin River Worldwide Holdings president and CEO George Papanier. “They are great partners and we are thrilled to work with them in another exciting, gaming-centric market like Atlantic City.

“The permanent sportsbook location is going to be one of the many exciting changes we have in store for the Bally’s property - a unique location just steps away from center boardwalk where millions stroll by annually. We look forward to breaking ground on this new space as soon as the closing is final.”

FanDuel Group CEO Matt King added: “The FanDuel Sportsbook is the clear market leader in New Jersey and we are excited to expand our retail footprint in the state to now include Atlantic City.

“We are excited to get started and be a key piece in Twin River Worldwide Holdings transformation of the iconic Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel and Casino.”

Following completion of the acquisition, Twin River will be renamed Bally's Corp.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.30 per cent lower at 13,230.00 pence per share in London Friday morning, while shares in Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NSQ:TRWH) closed 2.48 per cent higher at $24.34 per share in New York Thursday.

