NBA extends US betting data deals with Sportradar and Genius Sports

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has renewed its betting data partnerships with suppliers Sportradar and Genius Sports Group, allowing them to continue distributing official NBA and WNBA betting data to authorized sports betting operators in the United States.

“Over the past two seasons Sportradar and Genius Sports Group have been sources for official NBA betting data, which is crucial for authorized gaming operators and ultimately fans who engage with NBA and WNBA games through betting,” said Scott Kaufman-Ross, senior vice president, head of fantasy & gaming, NBA.

“The US sports betting industry has recognized the value of official data, particularly for in-play betting, and these extensions will ensure operators continue to have access to our real-time feed as sports betting develops throughout the U.S.”

Sportradar head of global strategic partnerships, Steve Byrd, commented: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with the NBA for official NBA betting data in the US market. As legalized sports betting expands into more states and grows in popularity overall, this presents us with a tremendous opportunity to continue spearheading cutting-edge NBA feeds and betting products for operators, while redefining the customer experience for the fans.”

Genius Sports Group CEO Mark Locke said: “We are delighted that the NBA has chosen to extend its official data partnership with Genius Sports Group in the US. We look forward to providing official NBA data, alongside our advanced in-game NBA betting products and services, to sportsbooks across the US.

“We are world renowned for driving innovation in basketball sports betting and this extended partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering a first-class betting experience for NBA fans.”