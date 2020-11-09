This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Amelco and Sportradar power Action247 launch in Tennessee

9th November 2020 9:09 am GMT
Action247

Sports betting platform provider Amelco and sports betting solutions provider Sportradar have welcomed the launch of Action247 in Tennessee’s regulated sports betting market.

The Tennessee-based operator launched its online sports betting offering on November 1 as one of four initial operators approved by the Tennessee regulator alongside BetMGM, FanDuel and DraftKings.

Action247 is powered by the Amelco sports betting platform and utilises Sportradar’s Managed Trading Solution (MTS) and market-leading technology, and also offers free-to-play games in partnership with Chalkline Sports.

“We’re really going from strength to strength stateside as more and more operators start to see our products in action,” said Amelco head of business development Brandon Walker. “Partnering with Sportradar to go live in a newly-regulated US state is something we are very excited about, and with the addition of Chalkline’s catalogue, I’m confident we have a fantastic product ready for Action247 to take to its players.”

Neale Deeley, VP of US sales and gaming at Sportradar, added: “We are delighted to be working with Amelco in Tennessee on behalf of Action247. As a trusted partner of ours globally, Amelco has become invaluable to our operations across multiple US opportunities.

“We look forward to progressing our stellar partnership even further with this deal, and helping Action247 drive its business forward with our MTS.”

Related Tags
Action247 Amelco Sportradar Sports Betting Tennessee United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Wynn Resorts eyes interactive opportunities as Q3 revenue slips to $370.5m

FanDuel signs first NBA deal with Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee

Tennessee goes live as first online-only sports betting market in the US

BetMGM set for mobile sports betting app debut in Tennessee

Tennessee Lottery CEO re-elected as president of WLA

BetMGM partners Tennessee Titans as official sports betting partner

Tennessee approves first sports betting operator licenses

Amelco signs US multi-state data deal with Continent 8 Technologies

Gambling.com enjoys record second quarter performance

DraftKings posts second quarter revenue growth but losses widen

Nevada and seven other states added to tri-state area quarantine list

IGT secures extension to upgrade Tennessee Lottery’s loyalty programme

Tennessee set to begin sports betting licensing process

Flutter Entertainment sees 2019 revenue surpass £2bn despite Retail woes

Governor urges lawmakers to pass sports betting bill in Kentucky

Every Matrix
Digitain
Skywind
Digitain
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic