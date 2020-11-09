Amelco and Sportradar power Action247 launch in Tennessee

Sports betting platform provider Amelco and sports betting solutions provider Sportradar have welcomed the launch of Action247 in Tennessee’s regulated sports betting market.

The Tennessee-based operator launched its online sports betting offering on November 1 as one of four initial operators approved by the Tennessee regulator alongside BetMGM, FanDuel and DraftKings.

Action247 is powered by the Amelco sports betting platform and utilises Sportradar’s Managed Trading Solution (MTS) and market-leading technology, and also offers free-to-play games in partnership with Chalkline Sports.

“We’re really going from strength to strength stateside as more and more operators start to see our products in action,” said Amelco head of business development Brandon Walker. “Partnering with Sportradar to go live in a newly-regulated US state is something we are very excited about, and with the addition of Chalkline’s catalogue, I’m confident we have a fantastic product ready for Action247 to take to its players.”

Neale Deeley, VP of US sales and gaming at Sportradar, added: “We are delighted to be working with Amelco in Tennessee on behalf of Action247. As a trusted partner of ours globally, Amelco has become invaluable to our operations across multiple US opportunities.

“We look forward to progressing our stellar partnership even further with this deal, and helping Action247 drive its business forward with our MTS.”