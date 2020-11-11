Belgium’s Bingoal joins International Betting Integrity Association

Belgian retail and online sports betting operator Bingoal has signed as the latest member of the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

Bingoal becomes the fifth new member to join the IBIA in 2020 and will integrate its sportsbook with IBIA’s global betting integrity monitoring and alert platform to share information on suspicious betting activity.

“Bingoal is a very welcome addition to IBIA’s monitoring and alert platform and increases the association’s global regulated market oversight,” said IBIA chief executive Khalid Ali. “The operator adds both retail and online intelligence capacity, with the former often being overlooked in the wider integrity data gathering debate. It is very pleasing that responsible operators such as Bingoal continue to recognise the importance of integrity and see IBIA as their preferred partner.”

Bingoal CEO Joeri Impens said: “As a socially responsible business, Bingoal recognises that maintaining the integrity of our sportsbook product is an essential pillar of our commitment towards protecting our customers and the sporting events on which we offer markets.

“IBIA is the world leader in this area and its global operational focus and capacity to protect its members’ businesses was an important factor in our decision to join the association.”

Last week the IBIA revealed that 76 cases of suspicious betting were reported to authorities during the third quarter of 2020, a 31 per cent increase on the previous quarter as major sports returned to action. The alerts covered seven sports, with 25 cases in both football and tennis, as well as 14 for esports.