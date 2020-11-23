Playtech signs exclusive esports distribution deal with Golden Matrix

London-listed supplier Playtech has agreed a deal to serve as the exclusive distributor of Golden Matrix Group’s (GMGI) esports and peer-to-peer betting games.

The collaboration gives Playtech the exclusive right to distribute GMGI’s newly-developed suite of eSports and peer-to-peer betting games (Peer2P), as well as its AI player acquisition and retention system.

Additionally, Golden Matrix has been granted the non-exclusive right to distribute Playtech’s most popular games to its operator network, including live dealer games, slots, table games, bingo and poker.

“This collaboration agreement with the industry’s most prestigious technology provider and distributor represents a significant milestone in our company’s expansion and growing success,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman. “With Playtech as our Peer2Peer distribution partner, GMGI’s exciting content will now be introduced to new gaming audiences, thus extending the company’s reach into new territories - including the fast growing US market where we expect to establish a significant presence.

“In addition, our core business will also benefit greatly by adding Playtech’s best gaming software to our current GM-X product offerings. We are confident it will be enthusiastically received by our 350 plus licensees and their 3.5 million registered users that transact through our GM-X platforms.”

Playtech CEO Mor Weizer commented: “Playtech’s success is driven by key strategic partnerships with the industry’s leading specialists that complement our technology, increase our scale and breadth of offering and extend our distribution capabilities.

“We are delighted to announce the new partnership with experienced technology provider GMGI. This is the exciting first step in our partnership which will see us launch esport, P2P and other innovative software as well as expand distribution of our world class content.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 1.65 per cent at 363.50 pence per share in London Monday morning.