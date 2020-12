New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has renewed its exclusive official data partnership with Stats Perform for international and domestic competitions.

The deal sees Stats Perform’s Opta data analysts continue to collect, analyse and deliver official ball-by-ball event data and insights to the NZC high performance team, as well as broadcast, media, fantasy and betting operators.

Stats Perform will also distribute live match video streams to licensed sportsbook operators through its Watch&Bet live streaming platform from an expanded set [...]