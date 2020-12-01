This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Scientific Games enhances OpenSports platform with Genius Sports deal

1st December 2020 1:30 pm GMT
Sports data provider Genius Sports Group has agreed a deal to integrate its in-game sports betting content with Scientific Games’ OpenSports platform.

The partnership will allow sportsbooks operating on Scientific Games’ OpenSports platform to gain access to Genius Sports’ LiveData and LiveTrading services, comprising official data rights for the English Premier League, NASCAR, Serie A and German Bundesliga, as well as dozens of FIBA basketball and FIVB volleyball leagues, although the deal excludes the US sports leagues.

“This partnership will ensure Scientific Games’ partners get all the benefits of the world’s finest sports content - from maximum market up-time to increased margins - delivered in a way which is tailored to their own specific trading strategy,” said Genius Sports chief commercial officer Jack Davison. “No matter where in the world you are operating, these are vital components of success in today’s sports betting industry.”

Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook for SG Digital commented: “Genius Sports Group offers a vast array of in-game content which will further our already market-leading offering. There is an extremely high fluidity level brought by the sporting calendar, and our technology is unrivalled in matching these levels with the integrity, robustness and scalability that the OpenSports platform provides.

“With Genius Sports Group’s LiveData and LiveTrading services being integrated into our solution, the technology continues to evolve and become more exciting to our players.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed down 5.33 per cent at $37.28 per share in New York Monday.

Related Tags
Betgenius Genius Sports OpenSports Scientific Games Sports Betting Sports Data Sports Integrity United States
