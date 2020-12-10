Sportradar agrees media rights and integrity deal with Australia’s NBL

Sportradar has agreed a multi-year deal to serve as the international media broadcast rights distributor and OTT partner of Australia’s Hungry Jack’s National Basketball League (NBL).

The sports data and entertainment solutions provider will work closely with the NBL to enhance distribution of its media rights across broadcast and online platforms and will power the NBL’s OTT platform, which will now include NBL1 games for the first time.

Sportradar will also become an official integrity partner of the NBL, providing odds monitoring services across Australia’s top men’s and women’s competitions to detect any betting irregularities through its Fraud Detection System.

This will see Sportradar monitor 1,781 matches across professional and semi-professional basketball in Australia, including the NBL, NBL1 and Big V.

“There’s no question that the NBL has rapidly become one of the top basketball leagues in the world, with a great mix of homegrown and imported talent across the competition. Sportradar is looking forward to expanding the NBL’s global footprint through our technology-based, data-driven approach to rights distribution, and helping the league unlock new commercial partnerships and opportunities off the back of that increased engagement,” said David Edwards, director of Sports Media and Partnerships – Oceania.

“The Sportradar-powered OTT platform will also be featuring a high volume of live and VOD matches across the NBL1 (state) leagues. We’re proud to help showcase the next generation of Australian basketball talent via a single dedicated streaming service for the very first time.”

NBL chief commercial officer Brad Joyne commented: “The Hungry Jack’s NBL is delighted to work with Sportradar. Through a combination of NBL’s local market reputation and growing fanbase and Sportradar’s focus on integrity and technology excellence proven in global markets, we feel confident that we can expand the NBL’s sphere of influence together and I very much look forward to seeing it happen.”