FanDuel debuts new Scientific Games-powered online sportsbook in the US

Flutter Entertainment-owned operator FanDuel Group has launched a new online sportsbook in West Virginia in partnership with Scientific Games.

The online FanDuel Sportsbook first went live in the state in August 2019, but has now been re-launched with Scientific Games’ OpenSports platform.

The launch marks the latest step in Scientific Games' long-standing partnership with Flutter Entertainment, which has seen the supplier power the operator’s Betfair, Sky Bet and Paddy Power brands in Europe, and Sportsbet in Australia.

“We are excited to roll out our next generation sportsbook technology throughout the United States, starting with West Virginia,” said FanDuel Group CEO Matt King. “Our global sports betting platform will offer customers an unrivaled betting experience and will cement FanDuel's place as America's number one sportsbook."

SG Digital CEO Jordan Levin commented: “Going live with FanDuel's new sportsbook is a truly landmark moment in our rich history of servicing Flutter Entertainment brands.

“Utilizing OpenSports technology is a game changer for FanDuel and will introduce a new way of betting for its customers. Our dedicated team has been extremely agile and flexible, providing the operator with excellent service in West Virginia.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading up 1.28 per cent at 15,090.00 pence per share in London earlier Monday, while shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSW:SGMS) closed lower by 3.41 per cent to $40.23 in New York Friday.