Aspire Global’s Btobet to power William Hill in Colombia

Aspire Global-owned BtoBet has further expanded its position in Colombia’s regulated iGaming market through a new partnership with operator William Hill.

The long-term deal will see BtoBet provide its player account management platform and sportsbook solution to William Hill, which recently entered the Colombian market through the acquisition of a majority stake in licensed operator Alfabet.

“This agreement demonstrates the strength of our offering and services and paves the way for us to further expand into regulated markets across the world,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “The deal is proof of our ability to attract tier 1 operators and that we are in the position to compete for any deal, anywhere.

“Aspire Global is a true powerhouse for iGaming operators and the deal is another step in our aim to become the world’s leading iGaming supplier.”

William Hill CEO Ulrik Bengtsson commented: “We are thrilled by this partnership and the opportunity to provide players in Colombia with a superior gaming experience. We always look for the best localised solutions and BtoBet are well placed in the Colombian betting market.”

The acquisition of Alfabet further supports William Hill’s strategy to deliver growth through international expansion, and makes Colombia the ninth regulated market where William Hill is currently active.

“We are delighted to announce our acquisition of a majority share in Alfabet S.A.S, and with it, our first entry into a regulated Latin American state,” continued Bengtsson.

“The Colombian regulated market is a role model for the Latin American gambling sector, and we are excited by this opportunity to deliver a very competitive product and safe player experience under the William Hill brand in the country.”

Shares in William Hill plc. (LSE:WMH) were unchanged at 270.10 pence per share in London Monday morning, while shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 2.51 per cent higher at SEK40.85 per share in Stockholm.