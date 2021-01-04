Kambi secures sportsbook deal in the Netherlands with JVH Group

Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi Group has agreed a multi-year partnership with Dutch land-based casino operator JVH Gaming & Entertainment.

The long-term agreement will allow JVH to utilise Kambi's sportsbook platform and suite of front-end and price differentiation tools to launch its online sports betting offering in the Dutch market during the second half of 2021, pending passage of enabling legislation and corresponding regulatory approvals.

“We are very pleased to have put pen to paper on our partnership with JVH group, an agreement which positions both parties to fully capitalise on the forthcoming regulation of the Dutch online sports betting market,” said Kambi CEO Kristian Nylén.

“JVH's reach in The Netherlands' land-based casino sector is unmatched, and Kambi's digital expertise will enable them to accelerate their growth with a market-leading online sports betting offer.”

JVH group currently operates more than 80 properties under brands including Jack's Casino and Flash Casinos, and recently agreed a live casino deal with Evolution.

“This partnership marks an important strategic milestone for the company and entry into a new phase, with the aim of building on our casino business with the launch of a premium online sports betting product as we finally go digital,” said JVH Group CEO and chairman Eric Olders.

“In Kambi, we are confident that we have found a trusted partner that shares our goal of providing players with engaging, innovative sports betting experiences, and we look forward to working closely with them as we deliver on our digital ambitions.”

Shares in Kambi AB (STO:KAMBI) were trading 2.89 per cent higher at SEK399.20 per share in Stockholm Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high of SEK403.00 per share earlier in the day.