Gaming Intelligence
WynnBET signs deal with Elite Casino Resorts to enter Iowa

18th January 2021 10:20 am GMT

Wynn Resorts’ iGaming arm WynnBET has secured a market access deal with casino operator Elite Casino Resorts to enter Iowa’s regulated sports betting market.

The partnership will give sports fans in the Hawkeye State access to WynnBET for mobile sports betting licensed by Elite's Riverside Casino and Golf Resort.

The multi-year deal provides WynnBet with market access to a seventh US state, having already launched in New Jersey and Colorado, and soon expected to launch in Michigan.

In addition, WynnBET has secured market access in Indiana, Iowa, Nevada and Massachusetts, and has submitted for licensure in Tennessee and Virginia.

WynnBET said that it is also fast-tracking discussions regarding market access in more than a dozen other large jurisdictions to be announced.

Combined, the company's secured and prospective market access would position WynnBET to reach approximately two-thirds of the addressable online bettors in the US.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NSQ:WYNN) closed down 2.54 per cent at $106.23 per share in New York Friday.

