Playtech rolls out virtual sports portfolio in Denmark with Danske Spil

State-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has rolled out Playtech’s virtual sports portfolio to its players in Denmark.

The rollout gives Danske Spil players access to eight virtual sports games across football, basketball, tennis, greyhound racing, horse racing, speedway, cycling and trotting.

“We’ve seen player engagement for our virtual sports outmatch even our most optimistic expectations in recent months, and we’re delighted to announce that Danske Spil has launched our innovative virtual sports portfolio,” said Playtech Sports director of virtual sports Richard Andrew.

“We’re thrilled to offer the industry’s most exciting simulation of live sports available with our latest collaboration. Danske Spil have customised the product specifically for their Danish players and we have no doubt it will prove to be a strong revenue driver and a firm player favourite.”

Danske Lotteri Spil CEO Pernille Mehl added: “We are pleased to launch a new product vertical in our product portfolio. It is a different product than the classic lottery, which hopefully can attract new customers to our business.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.15 per cent higher at 480.70 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, less than 1.2 per cent off their 52-week high of 486.30 pence per share set on 12 January.