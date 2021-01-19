This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Playtech rolls out virtual sports portfolio in Denmark with Danske Spil

19th January 2021 10:00 am GMT
Playtech

State-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has rolled out Playtech’s virtual sports portfolio to its players in Denmark.

The rollout gives Danske Spil players access to eight virtual sports games across football, basketball, tennis, greyhound racing, horse racing, speedway, cycling and trotting.

“We’ve seen player engagement for our virtual sports outmatch even our most optimistic expectations in recent months, and we’re delighted to announce that Danske Spil has launched our innovative virtual sports portfolio,” said Playtech Sports director of virtual sports Richard Andrew.

“We’re thrilled to offer the industry’s most exciting simulation of live sports available with our latest collaboration. Danske Spil have customised the product specifically for their Danish players and we have no doubt it will prove to be a strong revenue driver and a firm player favourite.”

Danske Lotteri Spil CEO Pernille Mehl added: “We are pleased to launch a new product vertical in our product portfolio. It is a different product than the classic lottery, which hopefully can attract new customers to our business.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.15 per cent higher at 480.70 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, less than 1.2 per cent off their 52-week high of 486.30 pence per share set on 12 January.

Related Tags
Danske Licens Spil Danske Spil Denmark Playtech Playtech Sports Virtual Sports
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Why did Shay Segev quit Entain?

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, GAMING1, Blueprint Gaming and more

Playtech shares hit 52-week high as 2020 adjusted EBITDA tops €300m

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, Habanero, Digitain and more

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Buenos Aires province issues online betting and gaming licenses

Playtech rolls out technology platform in Colombia with Wplay

Playtech expands US offering with new IGT cross-licensing deal

Daring to be different

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Leadership

The magnificent seven

Shay Segev on GVC’s past and Entain’s future

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Business development

Live Casino during the pandemic

Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic