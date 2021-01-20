Genius Sports secures official data and streaming deal with Caliente

Mexican gaming operator Grupo Caliente has expanded its partnership with Genius Sports Group to include the supplier’s full portfolio of official live data and streaming content.

Building on its existing in-game trading content deal, Genius Sports’ subsidiary Betgenius will supply Caliente.mx with its LiveData, LiveTrading and Streaming services, leveraging official sports data and video feeds from over 400 competitions including LigaMX, the English Premier League and Serie A.

The agreement will see Caliente’s live betting product powered by Genius Sports’ real-time data and pricing for over 170,000 annual fixtures, complemented by over 20,000 live stream matches and games.

“As an established and ambitious operator, Grupo Caliente sees the long-term value of a partnership with Genius Sports and our global official sports content, for the benefit of its players and future profitability,” said Genius Sports head of commercial for LatAm Fernando Martinez. “With in-game betting in Mexico rapidly rising, expanding its content will ensure they can stay ahead of the game.”

Caliente Interactive CEO Emilio Hank added: “As the market leader in Mexico, we are always focused on providing our customers with the best possible product. We are excited to keep growing our content offering and to extend our long-term partnership with Genius Sports, as we continue to expand into other markets.”