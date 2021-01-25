EveryMatrix rolls out new sportsbook platform in Russia

iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has launched a new sportsbook for Russian bookmaker 888.ru.

The online sportsbook utilises EveryMatrix’s fully managed OddsMatrix Sportsbook solution and BonusEngine, as well as its MoneyMatrix payments processing and ID verification solution.

“We have been investing in a complete revamp of our sportsbook over the last few years and are now reaping the benefit of having a modern, scalable, and flexible product,” said EveryMatrix group chief executive Ebbe Groes.

“The 888.ru collaboration is the first major deal for this new version of our sportsbook, and we will be investing heavily into making 888.ru a leading brand in the promising regulated Russian market. We see many more business opportunities for our partnership in the future.”

888.ru, which despite its name and branding is unrelated to London-listed 888 Holdings, has operated in the Russian sports betting market since 2017 and has migrated more than 100,000 players to the new platform.

“We are thrilled to cooperate with one of the worldwide suppliers at the world sportsbook software market – EveryMatrix,” said 888.ru director of electronic sales and marketing, Dmitry Merkulov. “888.ru leverages OddsMatrix platform flexibility, leading coverage and comprehensive set of features to provide better quality for 888.ru customers.

“We are sure that thanks to a modern and scalable technology, the cooperation between 888.ru and the established sports betting solution OddsMatrix, which is successfully used by operators across the world, will become a new benchmark for the Russian sports market.”