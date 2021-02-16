This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Partouche extends BetConstruct sports betting contract

16th February 2021 7:25 am GMT
BetConstruct

French casino operator Groupe Partouche has agreed a new five-year contract to utilise BetConstruct’s sports betting platform and services.

The new agreement will see BetConstruct continue to provide its white-label sportsbook to power Partouche’s PasinoBet.fr online sports betting brand in France, alongside risk management services.

“After two years of operations and a lot of challenges faced together, we are happy to envisage the future five years challenges with a chosen partner BetConstruct who delivers a lot of efforts to comply with the high level of our expectations since our first steps in 2015,” said Benjamin Abou, president of PasinoBet.

Vigen Badalyan, CEO and founder of BetConstruct, added: “Partouche Group and BetConstruct have been in a long-term partnership since 2017. Over time, both developed a clear understanding of what’s needed to succeed in the French market. Et voila! Together we keep growing stronger in 2021 and for many more upcoming years.”

BetConstruct France Groupe Partouche Sports Betting
