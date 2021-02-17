This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

Inspired seals deal to roll out virtual sports portfolio in the Caribbean

17th February 2021 8:43 am GMT

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has entered into an exclusive agreement with the CAGE Companies to launch its virtual sports portfolio in the Caribbean.

The deal will see Inspired roll out its virtual sports games later this year across CAGE’s retail outlets and interactive channels following an integration with its V-Play Plug & Play (VPP) platform.

The roll out will include multiple custom sports variants, including virtual cricket, which Inspired will be introducing for the first time as part of its VPP solution.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Inspired’s leading virtual sports to our customer base in the Caribbean, providing an engaging betting experience and further complementing our sports betting business,” said Robert L Johnson, founder of The RLJ Companies and co-founder and majority owner of the CAGE Companies. “With Inspired’s virtuals, and cricket in particular, our customers’ favorite sports seasons don’t have to end and our retailers can enjoy the financial benefits of the extended season.”

Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce commented: “The CAGE Companies have established themselves as the Caribbean’s premier gaming route operator and Robert L Johnson is a true visionary. We are looking forward to working with them and extending our partnership to deploy our leading content into the market.

“Our virtuals have proven popular in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America and we see the Caribbean as an opportunity to showcase the strength of our overall offerings.”

The agreement also allows CAGE and its affiliates to sublicense Inspired’s virtual sports products to third-party operators in the Caribbean.

“We look forward to starting up our virtual sports operations in a number of Caribbean countries where CAGE Sports has existing licenses or management agreements during the late first quarter/early second quarter 2021,” said the CAGE Companies co-founder, chairman and CEO Robert Washington.

“We are also excited about partnering with Inspired in creating new ‘Caribbean Legends of Cricket’ virtual sports games which we believe will create customer excitement in the Caribbean community and beyond.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:INSE) closed 4.21 per cent lower at $7.51 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Caribbean Inspired Entertainment The CAGE Companies Virtual Sports
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Stakelogic, Inspired and more

Riding the iGaming Spac wave

Inspired to ramp up online business in 2021

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

Snaitech expands virtual sports portfolio with Inspired Entertainment

Inspired signs Virtual Sports supply deal with Entain

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Yggdrasil, Green Jade Games and more

Why did Shay Segev quit Entain?

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, GAMING1, Blueprint Gaming and more

Goodbye 2020, hello lockdown 2021

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, iSoftBet, Inspired and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Blueprint, Yggdrasil, Booongo and more

GI Games Round-up: 4ThePlayer.com, Caleta Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Jumio
Aspire Global
Stakelogic