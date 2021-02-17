Inspired seals deal to roll out virtual sports portfolio in the Caribbean

New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has entered into an exclusive agreement with the CAGE Companies to launch its virtual sports portfolio in the Caribbean.

The deal will see Inspired roll out its virtual sports games later this year across CAGE’s retail outlets and interactive channels following an integration with its V-Play Plug & Play (VPP) platform.

The roll out will include multiple custom sports variants, including virtual cricket, which Inspired will be introducing for the first time as part of its VPP solution.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Inspired’s leading virtual sports to our customer base in the Caribbean, providing an engaging betting experience and further complementing our sports betting business,” said Robert L Johnson, founder of The RLJ Companies and co-founder and majority owner of the CAGE Companies. “With Inspired’s virtuals, and cricket in particular, our customers’ favorite sports seasons don’t have to end and our retailers can enjoy the financial benefits of the extended season.”

Inspired president and chief operating officer Brooks Pierce commented: “The CAGE Companies have established themselves as the Caribbean’s premier gaming route operator and Robert L Johnson is a true visionary. We are looking forward to working with them and extending our partnership to deploy our leading content into the market.

“Our virtuals have proven popular in Europe, Asia, Africa and North America and we see the Caribbean as an opportunity to showcase the strength of our overall offerings.”

The agreement also allows CAGE and its affiliates to sublicense Inspired’s virtual sports products to third-party operators in the Caribbean.

“We look forward to starting up our virtual sports operations in a number of Caribbean countries where CAGE Sports has existing licenses or management agreements during the late first quarter/early second quarter 2021,” said the CAGE Companies co-founder, chairman and CEO Robert Washington.

“We are also excited about partnering with Inspired in creating new ‘Caribbean Legends of Cricket’ virtual sports games which we believe will create customer excitement in the Caribbean community and beyond.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:INSE) closed 4.21 per cent lower at $7.51 per share in New York Tuesday.